SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gabrielli TAE. Crit. Rev. Toxicol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10408444.2023.2270567

PMID

37910045

Abstract

Incapacitating agents are chemical weapons that produce a temporary disabling condition that persists for hours or days after exposure. Their main site of action is the central nervous system and includes substances that are considered depressants or stimulants. While not intended to cause death, can produce significant morbidity in affected patients. The objective of this narrative review is to update the toxicokinetics, toxicodynamics, diagnosis, and treatment of these chemicals, considering that 20 years have passed since the Nord Ost Siege, where a fentanyl derivative was used by Russian forces to neutralize a group of Chechen dissidents. A bibliographic search was carried out in PubMed, SciELO, and Cochrane Library databases as well as nonindexed scientific literature.


Language: en

Keywords

3-quinuclidinyl benzilate; carfentanil; chemical weapon; Incapacitating agent; nord ost siege

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print