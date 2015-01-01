|
Citation
|
Lesnick J, Abrams LS, Angel K, Barnert ES. Curr. Probl. Pediatr. Adolesc. Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37914551
|
Abstract
|
This narrative review examines the literature on credible messenger mentoring (CMM) as an intervention to promote the health and well-being of youth involved in the juvenile legal system. In the CMM model, individuals with shared life experiences (e.g., from the same neighborhoods or marginalized communities, with former gang or incarceration history) serve as mentors, leveraging their own history of transformation to engage youth involved in the juvenile legal system and promote individual and community change. CMM is an increasingly popular approach for working with youth involved in the juvenile legal system, yet the state of the research on this intervention is unclear. This article provides a narrative review of existing research on CMM to understand what is known, and unknown, about the intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Credible messenger mentoring; Juvenile system; Life course health development