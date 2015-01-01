|
Kuiper H, Leeuwen CMC, Stolwijk-Swuste JM, Post MWM. Disabil. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37909296
PURPOSE: To examine associations between illness perception, also called illness cognitions or appraisals, disposition of passive coping, and symptoms of anxiety and depression, and to test whether passive coping mediates the associations between illness perception and symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Spinal cord injury; depression; anxiety; mediation; common-sense model (CSM) of self-regulation; illness perception; passive coping