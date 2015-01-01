|
Firbank MJ, Collerton D, Morgan KS, Schumacher J, Donaghy PC, O'Brien JT, Thomas A, Taylor JP. Eur. J. Neurol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, European Federation of Neurological Societies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37909801
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Visual hallucinations are a common, potentially distressing experience of people with Lewy body disease (LBD). The underlying brain changes giving rise to visual hallucinations are not fully understood, although previous models have posited that alterations in the connectivity between brain regions involved in attention and visual processing are critical.
Keywords
functional connectivity; Lewy body disease; MRI; visual hallucinations