Abstract

Black out rage gallons (BORGs) are a troublesome drinking pattern emerging on social media platforms. The prevalence of BORGs has been increasing on college campuses and is demonstrating significant consequences. There is no known research on BORGs in addiction treatment settings. We suggest that future research will be necessary to understand their implication. Troublesome binge drinking is not a new problem among colleges. However, social media has seemed to ignite such trends.

Language: en