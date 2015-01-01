Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This article examines impacts of student resilience, school climate, and barriers to mental health care on problematic drinking behavior and cannabis use among rural university students. Participants: A total of 948 students from a public university in a southeastern state that completed the 2019-2020 Healthy Minds Study.



METHODS: Cross-tabulations and multivariate logistic regression analyses were employed to test study hypotheses.



RESULTS: Students who binge drink are more likely to engage in problematic drinking behaviors than students who do not binge drink; students who engage in problematic drinking are more likely to use cannabis than those who do not engage in problematic drinking. As students face more barriers to mental health care, they are more likely to engage in problematic drinking and cannabis use; students who are more resilient are less likely to engage in problematic drinking.



CONCLUSIONS: To promote health and wellbeing, universities must understand factors that impact substance use among students.

Language: en