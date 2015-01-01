|
Bower E, Ramsey E, Seiler S. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37910656
OBJECTIVE: This article examines impacts of student resilience, school climate, and barriers to mental health care on problematic drinking behavior and cannabis use among rural university students. Participants: A total of 948 students from a public university in a southeastern state that completed the 2019-2020 Healthy Minds Study.
Alcohol; mental health; resilience; substance use; rural university