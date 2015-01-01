Abstract

Straddle injuries are those to the perineum region brought on by straddling or riding over something, such as a horse, vehicle, or other object. The motorcycle fuel tank or handlebars are primarily responsible for the typical injury to the perineum area in motorcycle accidents. Motorcycle straddle injury usually manifest as abrasions to the scrotum or penis, and severe cases can cause pelvic fractures or even testicular dislocation. Because these injuries are usually closed with unclear internal damage, diagnosis presents a significant challenge and can easily lead to misdiagnosis. However, pelvic fractures and the bleeding and nerve damage associated with perineal injury are often fatal, and testicular dislocation can also have serious consequences for patients. Therefore, a clear diagnosis and timely treatment are crucial for patients with this type of injury. This article reports the case of a motorcycle rider who died 4 h after a traffic accident with only minor surface injury visible, showing only bruising in the waist and scrotum. A forensic examination revealed multiple fractures throughout the patient's body, with a slightly more severe pelvic fracture and testicular dislocation on the left side in the left inguinal area. This article analyzes the cause of death and related issues in this case, aiming to provide assistance to clinical physicians and forensic practitioners and to emphasize the importance of handling straddle injury in treatment and related investigations to avoid serious consequences.

