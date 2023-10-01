Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate whether falls in people ≥65 years old are a prognostic factor for adverse events compared to the rest of older patients who consult emergency departments, and identify factors related to a worse long-term evolution.



METHOD: EDEN cohort that included patients ≥65 years old. Those patients who consulted for fall and the rest were distinguished. Twelve variables were collected. For comparison: two groups matched by fall propensity score. We compared mortality at one year and combined adverse event post-discharge at one year. In patients with falls, variables independently related to evolution were identified.



RESULTS: Two thousand seven hundred and forty-five patients treated for falls and 22,920 for other reasons. Mortality at one year was 14.4% (9.5% vs. 15.0%, respectively, P<.001) and the combined post-discharge adverse event at one year was 60.6% (52.2% vs. 61.7%, respectively, P<.001). In 4748 patients matched by fall propensity score (2372 in each group), the inverse association between consultation for fall and mortality (HR: 0.705, 95% CI: 0.5880.846) and post-discharge combined adverse event (0.758, 0.701-0.820) remained significant. Factors associated with mortality in patients with falls were ≥80 years (2.097, 1.521-2.891) and comorbidity (2.393, 1.574-3.636) while being female was a protective factor (0.758, 0.584-0.985). Between the factors associated with post-discharge combined adverse hospitalization in the index event was a protective factor (0.804, 0.685-0.943).



CONCLUSIONS: Patients over 65 years of age treated in the emergency room for falls have a better prognosis. Hospitalization was a protective factor of combined postdischarge adverse event.



===



Objetivo



Investigar si las caídas en las personas ≥ 65 años son un factor pronóstico de eventos adversos comparado con el resto de pacientes mayores que consultan en los servicios de urgencias e identificar los factores relacionados con una peor evolución a largo plazo.

Método



Cohorte EDEN que incluyó pacientes ≥ 65 años. Se distinguió aquellos pacientes que consultaron por caída y el resto. Se recogieron 12 variables. Para la comparación: 2 grupos emparejados por puntuación de propensión de caer. Se comparó la mortalidad al año y el evento adverso combinado postalta al año. En los pacientes con caídas, se identificaron las variables relacionadas independientemente con la evolución mediante regresión multivariante.

Resultados



Dos mil setecientos cuarenta y cinco pacientes atendidos por caídas y 22.920 por otros motivos. La mortalidad al año fue del 14,4% (9,5 vs. 15,0%, respectivamente; p < 0,001) y el evento adverso combinado postalta al año del 60,6% (52,2 vs. 61,7%, respectivamente; p < 0,001). En 4.748 pacientes emparejados por puntuación de propensión a caída (2.372 en cada grupo), se mantuvo significativa la asociación inversa entre consulta por caída y mortalidad (HR: 0,705; IC 95%: 0,588-0,846) y evento adverso combinado postalta (0,758, 0,701-0,820). Factores asociados con mortalidad en pacientes con caídas fueron ≥ 80 años (2,097, 1,521-2,891) y comorbilidad (2,393, 1,574-3,636) y ser mujer fue factor protector (0,758, 0,584-0,985). Entre los factores asociados con evento adverso combinado postalta, la hospitalización en evento índice fue factor protector (0,804, 0,685-0,943).

Conclusiones



Los pacientes mayores de 65 años atendidos en urgencias por caída tienen mejor pronóstico. La hospitalización fue un factor protector de evento adverso combinado postalta.

Language: es