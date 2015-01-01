Abstract

The purpose of this manuscript is to provide holistic practice strategies for the care of victims of gun violence. Gun violence is a public health crisis with a significant increase following the pandemic. The impact of Covid-19 restrictions placed an increase burden on some communities already overwhelmed with poverty, crime, and deteriorating homes. The overrepresentation of African American males as victim of gun violence indicates a health care disparity which needs to be addressed. The Theory of Reasoned Action and Theory of Planned Behavior are a theoretical framework that provides insight to the social behaviors associated with gun violence. The holistic approach recognizes the interconnection between individuals and environment, in order to facilitate the healing process for victims of gun violence, social factors and environment must be incorporated into their care.

