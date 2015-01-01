SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tenan MS. J. Orthop. Sports Phys. Ther. 2023; 53(11): e726.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Orthopaedic Section and Sports Physical Therapy Section of the American Physical Therapy Association)

DOI

10.2519/jospt.2023.0204

PMID

37908135

Abstract

Letter to the Editor-in-Chief in response to JOSPT article "The Relationship Between Neck Strength and Sports-Related Concussion in Team Sports: A Systematic Review With Meta-analysis" by Garrett JM et al. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther 2023;53(11):726. doi:10.2519/jospt.2023.0204.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Team Sports; *Sports

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print