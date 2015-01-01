CONTACT US: Contact info
Garrett JM, Peek K, Hoek DJ, Mastrorocco M, McGuckian TB. J. Orthop. Sports Phys. Ther. 2023; 53(11): 726-727.
(Copyright © 2023, Orthopaedic Section and Sports Physical Therapy Section of the American Physical Therapy Association)
37908136
Author response to the JOSPT Letter to the Editor-in-Chief "Asking the Right Question is Key to Getting a Valuable Answer" J Orthop Sports Phys Ther 2023;53(11):726-727. doi:10.2519/jospt.2023.0204-R.
Language: en