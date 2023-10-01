Abstract

First responders are at high risk for a range of co-occurring mental health conditions due to their repeated exposure to traumatic events. When first responders present for treatment, their complex presentation of symptoms including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) can prove challenging to differentiate for clinical purposes. Network analysis provides a means to identify the nuanced associations between the symptoms of these conditions and to identify groups of related symptoms. In this study, a treatment-seeking sample of first responders (N = 432) completed self-report measures of PTSD, depression, and GAD. Network analysis was used to identify symptom clusters within the sample. Our cross-sectional data yielded six empirically distinct communities: depression symptoms, GAD symptoms, and four communities comprising PTSD symptoms - intrusion and avoidance; irritability and aggression; negative affect; and arousal and sleep. Network associations underscore the heterogeneity of PTSD and also highlight overlapping and diverging symptoms of depression and GAD. These findings are discussed within the context of existing research on first responders, and recommendations for further study and treatment interventions are provided.

Language: en