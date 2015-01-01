Abstract

Natural disasters, such as geophysical events, weather-related disasters, and outbreaks of biological hazards, have increased significantly in the last 2 decades and are projected to increase by 40% between 2015 and 2030.1 In 2022, the international emergency event database EM-DAT reported 387 natural hazards and disasters worldwide, which affected 185 million individuals and resulted in 30 704 deaths.1 Natural disasters can cause extreme stress as there are disruptions in the daily patterns of interpersonal, family, community, occupational, health care, and financial activities. When individuals and communities do not have the necessary tools to adapt to the changes caused by these natural disasters, it can be more difficult to cope with these disruptions. Maladaptive coping to these natural disasters may then lead to psychopathological conditions, such as mood or anxiety disorders and problematic substance use.2 Given the current scientific evidence of global climate change, increases in the number and severity of natural disasters are expected. Research on temperature changes has shown a negative effect of extreme temperatures on perinatal health. Similar negative effects on perinatal health have been described in communities affected by air pollution, hurricanes, tropical cyclones, and flash floods.

Language: en