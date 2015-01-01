|
Abaya R, Betz E, Kincaid C, McKay S, Sacks CA, Shahoud J, Suters TL, Taichman D, Van de Water K, Williams R. New Engl. J. Med. 2023; 389(18): e36.
(Copyright © 2023, Massachusetts Medical Society)
37913504
In this video from the New England Journal of Medicine, Drs. Emmy Betz (University of Colorado), Ruth Abaya (Children's Hospital of Philadelphia), and Sandra McKay (University of Texas) discuss the importance of clinicians having conversations about firearm safety and storage with patients and families, and they outline high-yield opportunities to have such conversations. The video also shows several different types of gun safety and storage devices.
