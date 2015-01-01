Abstract

The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic and brutal police killings of George Floyd and numerous other racial and ethnic minorities have highlighted the public health crisis stemming from racism and xenophobia.1,2 The medical community is not immune to the effects of systemic racism and social injustice, and racial inequities and health disparities continue to disproportionately affect the lives of racial and ethnic minority patients,3 including children.4 Likewise, underrepresented in medicine practitioners experience discrimination, barriers to career advancement and leadership opportunities, and lack of mentorship and representation.5



To address this crisis, health care organizations and professional societies have taken a stance against racial injustice and are taking action to promote anti-racism and equity within their institutions.6,-9 Likewise, the Academic Pediatric Association's (APA's) board of directors created the Anti-Racism and Diversity Task Force in 2020 as one of its initiatives to advance anti-racism...

