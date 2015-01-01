|
Citation
|
Oddiri U, Kas-Osoka OA, White SL. Pediatrics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37909066
|
Abstract
|
The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic and brutal police killings of George Floyd and numerous other racial and ethnic minorities have highlighted the public health crisis stemming from racism and xenophobia.1,2 The medical community is not immune to the effects of systemic racism and social injustice, and racial inequities and health disparities continue to disproportionately affect the lives of racial and ethnic minority patients,3 including children.4 Likewise, underrepresented in medicine practitioners experience discrimination, barriers to career advancement and leadership opportunities, and lack of mentorship and representation.5
Language: en