Abstract

In 1995, Colombia signed the first legally binding international treaty that criminalizes all forms of violence against women. Subsequently, the government took several steps to improve laws and policies, but the progress was slow. This study uses a differences-in-differences approach and Demographic and Health Survey data to estimate the impact of a renewed effort to reduce intimate partner violence (IPV), based on recommendations by the UN. To identify the effect of the national policies, it uses the fact that while the central government passes laws and formulates policies, it partly relies on departments (provinces) to implement them. Of Colombia's 32 departments and Bogota D.C., approximately a quarter had some type of gender policy in place by 2011. The main finding is that self-reported intimate partner violence decreased from 20% to 16% between 2010 and 2015 in departments that had implemented IPV policies, while it remained at 19% in the others.

