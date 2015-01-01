Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To develop and validate an educational video on first aid for choking incidents in children in the school environment.



METHOD: Methodological study, conducted between 2021 and 2022, in six stages: search for themes through interviews with 13 teachers and staff members who work in early childhood education in Niterói; theoretical study; development of the video; validation with 17 expert judges; video adaptation and validation with 17 teachers and staff. The interviews were analyzed using the Iramuteq software and the validation through the concordance index, with a desirable value of 70%.



RESULTS: The animated video, lasting 4 minutes and 10 seconds, addressed the identification and management of the child experiencing choking and was validated with a concordance index of 97% among the judges and 96% with target audience.



CONCLUSION: The video is a validated technology that can be used to develop educational practices with professionals in the school environment.

Language: pt