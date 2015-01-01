SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miranda PS, Silva LF, Cursino EG, Góes FGB, Pacheco STA, Moraes JRMM. Rev. Gaucha Enferm. 2023; 44: e20220251.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Escola de Enfermagem da Universidade Federal do Rio Grande e do Sul)

DOI

10.1590/1983-1447.2023.20220251.en

PMID

37909512

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To develop and validate an educational video on first aid for choking incidents in children in the school environment.

METHOD: Methodological study, conducted between 2021 and 2022, in six stages: search for themes through interviews with 13 teachers and staff members who work in early childhood education in Niterói; theoretical study; development of the video; validation with 17 expert judges; video adaptation and validation with 17 teachers and staff. The interviews were analyzed using the Iramuteq software and the validation through the concordance index, with a desirable value of 70%.

RESULTS: The animated video, lasting 4 minutes and 10 seconds, addressed the identification and management of the child experiencing choking and was validated with a concordance index of 97% among the judges and 96% with target audience.

CONCLUSION: The video is a validated technology that can be used to develop educational practices with professionals in the school environment.


Language: pt

Keywords

Child; Humans; Schools; Child, Preschool; Educational Status; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Airway Obstruction/diagnosis/therapy; *First Aid

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print