Abstract

We report the first pediatric case of a Jaguajir agamemnon scorpion sting. This case occurred in the state of Paraná and is the first record of this species in southern Brazil. The patient was admitted within 15 min, with pain, local edema, erythema, whole-body pruritus, and tongue paresthesia within the first two hours, which disappeared thereafter. The patient's condition was considered mild, with a positive outcome, and she recovered completely.

