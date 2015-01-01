SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kwasniewski FH, Silva EM, Girotto E, Cândido DM, Tóffolo MC, Siqueira DED, Gomes LRC, Guidoni CM. Rev. Soc. Bras. Med. Trop. 2023; 56: e02862023.

10.1590/0037-8682-0286-2023

37909508

PMC10615333

We report the first pediatric case of a Jaguajir agamemnon scorpion sting. This case occurred in the state of Paraná and is the first record of this species in southern Brazil. The patient was admitted within 15 min, with pain, local edema, erythema, whole-body pruritus, and tongue paresthesia within the first two hours, which disappeared thereafter. The patient's condition was considered mild, with a positive outcome, and she recovered completely.


Accidents; Child; Humans; Female; Brazil; Animals; *Scorpion Stings/complications; Pain/etiology; Scorpions

