Abstract

Upon a thorough review of the letter to the editor titled "Enhancing disaster response through comprehensive transportation models: insights from the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes" penned by Tatliparmak and Ak, I felt compelled to contribute additional insights based on my observations, aligning with previous reports [1, 2]. While I am in agreement with the critiques offered by Tatliparmak and Ak, I wish to elaborate on specific nuances.



Historically, immediate neighboring settlements have always been the first line of aid during disasters. The events of February 6, 2023, exemplify this, as Kahramanmaraş's Pazarcık and Elbistan districts in Turkey experienced twin earthquakes registering magnitudes of 7.8 Mw (± 0.1) and 7.5 Mw within a span of nine hours. In the subsequent period, more than 40,000 aftershocks, some with magnitudes as high as 6.7 Mw, were documented. The aftermath extended beyond a single province, affecting a staggering ten provinces and even bordering nations, encompassing a vast expanse of roughly 350,000 km2 and impacting approximately 16% of Turkey's populace, translating to nearly 14 million individuals [3, 4].



In the wake of this calamity, ten provinces faced significant infrastructural damage, most notably the health facilities in Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, and Adıyaman, leading to a dire humanitarian crisis. With local healthcare systems compromised, many survivors sought care in neighboring provinces. Interestingly, certain medical institutions within the disaster's epicenter persevered and offered services under formidable conditions. Immediate medical intervention became a paramount concern, necessitating rapid relocation to proximate, less affected medical establishments post-initial triage. The seasonal factors--given that the event transpired in February--compounded by the destruction, rendered several roadways inoperative, ushering the need for alternative transportation modalities beyond traditional ambulances...

Language: en