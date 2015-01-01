|
Winter T, Riordan BC, Scarf D, Jose PE. Sci. Rep. 2023; 13(1): e18699.
Authoritarianism is best conceptualised by three attitudinal clusters: Aggression, Submission, and Conventionalism. Once considered a fixed characteristic, recent observational research has demonstrated how the dimension of submission can fluctuate in response to COVID-19 threat as a means of maintaining collective security. However, this effect has not been investigated with other forms of threat, nor has it been supported experimentally. In the present study, we sought to test observational findings by priming 300 participants with either a COVID-19 threat, a domestic terrorism threat, or a non-threatening control. Levels of authoritarianism were tested before and after presentation of a prime and then the difference between the two measures could be compared between prime conditions.
Language: en
Humans; Aggression; Bayes Theorem; *COVID-19; *Politics; Authoritarianism