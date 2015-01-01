Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Pediatric injuries associated with participation in sports are common. Understanding the epidemiology and trends of sports-related injuries is an important component of injury prevention efforts and is the objective of this study.



METHODS: A retrospective review of sports injuries presenting during the course of 1 year (2019) to the emergency department (ED) of Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children, a large academic children's hospital, was performed. Inclusion criteria focused on patients 18 years old and younger whose ED visit resulted from active participation in a sport. Cases were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes. Demographic data were collected and included sex, age, race, injury specifics (sport, location, type, and mechanism). Descriptive statistics were performed and categorical variables were analyzed using the χ(2) test.



RESULTS: A total of 1333 injuries seen by the ED during 2019 were sports injuries. Most commonly, these injuries were associated with American football (43%), basketball (36%), soccer (11%), or baseball (8%). Considering sports-related injuries, 428 (32%) patients were 12 years and younger and 905 (68%) were 12 years old and older. The median age was 13 years (interquartile range 4 years). Other demographic findings included male sex 1143/1333 (86%) and Black race 835/1333 (63%). School was the most common location for sports injuries (28%). When comparing injuries by age groups (younger than 12 vs 12 and older), football and baseball injuries were more common in those younger than 12 years (53% vs 38%, z = 5.2, P < 0.00001; and 14.0% vs. 5.6%, z = 4.9, P < 0.00001, respectively), whereas basketball and soccer injuries were more common in those 12 years and older (43% vs 22%, z = 7.4, P < 0.00001; and 11.4% vs 9.3%, z = 5.9, P < 0.00001, respectively). When comparing injuries by sex, football and baseball injuries were more common in males (49% vs 6%, z = 11.1, P < 0.00001; and 9.4% vs. 2.1%, z = 3.3, P < 0.00001, respectively), whereas basketball and soccer injuries were more common in females (59% vs 32%, z = 7.2, P < 0.00001; and 27% vs 8%, z = 7.8, P < 0.00001, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Sports injuries that are commonly encountered in the ED differ in age and sex. Basketball and soccer injuries were more likely to be encountered in older females, whereas baseball and football injuries were more likely seen in younger males. This may reflect efforts that have been previously focused on the sports considered to be higher risk, especially for concussive injuries. This information can help guide future preventive efforts provided by primary physicians, schools, and coaches.

