Citation
Coyne SM, Holmgren HG, Shawcroft JE, Barr R, Davis E, Ashby S, Stockdale L, Domoff S. Technology, mind, and behavior 2022; 3(4).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
PMID
37908683
PMCID
Abstract
Researchers have begun to extensively examine pathological (or addictive-like) media use during adolescence and adulthood. However, few studies have examined precursors to these types of behavior (termed problematic media use) in early childhood, with even fewer examining predictors of this behavior over time. The current longitudinal study examined bi-directional associations between television content (educational, prosocial, and violence) and problematic media use over a 1-year period during early childhood. Participants included 443 children (M age at Wave 1 = 29.68 months) and their parents.
Language: en
Keywords
|
longitudinal; addiction; early childhood; educational media; Problematic media; television