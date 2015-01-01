Abstract

Micro-mobility, such as electric scooters (e-scooters) and bicycles, has gained attraction in recent years by offering reduced emissions, decreased congestion, and improved public health. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel behavior and mode choices have changed. As such, shared micro-mobility are likely more vulnerable to these changes, as a relatively new mode, with less habitual riders and their shared nature perceived as a higher risk. The objective of this paper is to understand how preferences and perceptions of micro-mobility changed before, during, and potentially after the pandemic, and relative to quarantine behavior. Shared e-scooter trip data (N = 2604) before and during the pandemic, and survey data (N = 134) during the pandemic, were collected in one small- to mid-sized US city. Number of e-scooter trips decreased while duration of trips increased during the pandemic. People who only left their houses for essential activities and/or work reported using public transit and transportation network companies (e.g., Uber) significantly less during the pandemic, but there was no association between their use of micro-mobility and timeframes of the pandemic. People who left their houses similar to before the pandemic did not significantly change their mode choices during the pandemic. Most respondents were neutral in opinion about sanitary levels of shared micro-mobility, suggesting an opportunity to attract riders through new hygiene initiatives. Micro-mobility operators and jurisdictions can use these insights on perception and use of shared transport modes as travel behavior adjusts post pandemic.

Language: en