Zhang M, Qiao S. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2023; 22: e100914.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trip.2023.100914

unavailable

Increasing women's access to car is advocated as a key strategy to improve women's capability to move. However, car ownership is not equal to car access and independent car use. The men-favored car distribution within the household may exist to limit women's access to car. This paper enriches the understanding of gendered access to household car by unpacking the mediation role of subjective attitudes. Perceived necessity to use household car and confidence in driving ability are examined specifically. The results of structural equation modelling support the assumptions that in China, (a) perceived necessity increases individual access to household cars; (b) being employed and in parenthood both increase women's perceived necessity and thus the access to household car, while men's access to household car and perceived necessity is increased only by the employment status; and (c) women's access to household car is reduced by their tendency to lack confidence in driving. The findings suggest that recognizing the necessity of using a car and developing the confidence to drive is essential for women to improve their automobile mobility.


Language: en

Access to car; Gender; Gender inequality; Subjective attitude; Transport equality

