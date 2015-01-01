|
Figueroa-Tejada G, Goñi N. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2023; 22: e100936.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
This study aimed to address Goal 3.5: Reduce deaths and injuries caused by traffic accidents of the United Nations SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being (United Nations, 2023) by examining the conduct of Peruvian pedestrians and its involvement in traffic accidents. We considered the Lima Metropolitan Area as the target population because it represents the third largest part of Peru, with 8,894,412 inhabitants (Instituto Nacional de Estadistica e Informatica, 2015). We developed and validated a pedestrian moral disengagement scale that provides relevant information about the justifications concerned when pedestrians commit transport infractions, which those in charge of transport management can use to make decisions regarding the design and planning of the infrastructure. The study was conducted in two phases. First, a questionnaire was developed with a 100-100-pedestrian sample in a two-stage brainstorming process validated by transport academic experts and psychologists. Second, a clustered instance of two stages of 405 pedestrians from Metropolitan Lima was analysed by applying exploratory factor analysis (EFA) and confirmatory factor analysis (CFA).
Moral disengagement; Pedestrian; Sustainability; Transport management; Urban planning