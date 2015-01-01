Abstract

Despite the significant efforts made by the government to reduce traffic accidents in the UAE, there is still a need to understand the root causes of these accidents. Therefore, this research paper investigates the various causes of road accidents in Abu Dhabi city, including circumstantial factors, demographic characteristics, traffic violations, accident faults, and driver behavior. The study employs a GIS statistical approach, namely spatial autocorrelation analysis, to identify the hotspots of traffic accidents in the city for the year 2014. Additionally, a questionnaire survey was conducted in 2017 among drivers involved in road accidents in Abu Dhabi City, which was divided into six major categories: accident-related, seatbelt-related, speed-related, policy-related, and general socio-related. The responses of 1,072 drivers were analyzed using logistical regression models, revealing careless driving as the primary reason for city road accidents. The study also found that age and driving experience had a significant impact on accident probability, indicating that middle-aged drivers were more likely to be involved in accidents and that the risk rate decreased as driving experience increased. The study concludes with suggestions for preventive measures to improve traffic safety in Abu Dhabi City. Finally, the study evaluated the hypothesis that most accidents occur near central business districts using 2014 crash data for Abu Dhabi city. The findings demonstrate the effectiveness of the Getis-Ord Gi* statistic method in pinpointing and ranking high-density vehicle crash areas near the central business district of Abu Dhabi urban settings.

