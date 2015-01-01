Abstract

Travel behavior research is increasingly reliant on data collected from smartphones. However, recruitment is challenging in app-based travel surveys, which can cause data quality issues, such as non-response bias and erroneous trip rates. We aim to explain why it is challenging to get people to participate. This article is based on an analysis of transcriptions and notes from two qualitative studies, using risk, diffusion, and privacy theories. We have identified six themes in the data material and have developed a typology of reactions to smartphone apps. Perceived risk and digital technology interest may explain reactions to the use of smartphone tracking technology in travel behavior research. In the future, this typology can be used to improve our understanding of non-response in smartphone travel surveys and mitigate these.

Language: en