SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Musau EG, Pisa NM, Masoumi HE. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2023; 22: e100928.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trip.2023.100928

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Introduction
This systematic review is based on concerns about the rapid urbanization in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) that has raised sedentary lifestyles and the need to understand the role of transport-related physical activity (TRPA) in wellness promotion, to explore the association between TRPA and wellness in SSA.
Method
The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines were followed. Transport Research International Documentation (TRID), Scopus, Science Direct, and Web of Science electronic databases for 2009 to 2023 were searched for peer-reviewed English-language studies. The population of focus was TRPA and wellness studies. Two authors independently conducted screening, data extraction, and critical appraisals.
Results
22 studies covering TRPA prevalence, health outcomes, and sociocultural context across eight SSA countries were included in the review. Sample sizes ranged from 32 participants to as many as 14,585 participants. The variation in data collection methods, sample size, and geographical scope provided a comprehensive understanding of TRPA patterns and influences across different contexts. Walking and cycling were prevalent TRPA modes as influenced by cultural and contextual factors. TRPA was positively associated with improved cardiovascular health, prevention of NCDs, and healthier aging.
Conclusions
Although there were variations in sample sizes, a consistent body of evidence demonstrated the link between TRPA and wellness in SSA. This review underscores the prevalence of walking and cycling as essential TRPA modes in SSA, influenced by cultural and infrastructural factors. Pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, targeted interventions, and culturally sensitive strategies can potentially promote TRPA and enhance wellness in SSA.


Language: en

Keywords

Association; Health impact; Sub-Saharan Africa; Transport-related physical activity; Wellness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print