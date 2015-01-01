|
Basulto-Elias G, Hallmark S, Barnwal A, Sharma A, Rizzo M, Merickel J. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2023; 22: e100939.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
This study assessed the impact of age-related cognitive and visual declines on stop-controlled intersection stopping and scanning behaviors across varying roadway, traffic, and environmental challenges. Real-world driver data, collected from drivers' personal vehicles using in-vehicle sensor systems, was analyzed in 68 older adults (65-90 years old) with and without mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and with a range of age-related visual declines. Driver behavior, environmental characteristics, and traffic characteristic were examined across 2,596 approaches at 173 stop-controlled intersections. A mixed-effects logistic regression modeled stopping behavior as a binary response (full stop or rolling/no-stop). Overall, drivers who scanned more on intersection approaches (OR = 0.77) or had more visual decline (OR = 2.28) were more likely to make full stops at a stop-controlled approach. Drivers with a contrast sensitivity logMAR score > 0.8 showed the greatest probability of making a full stop compared across all drivers. Drivers without MCI were ∼ 5 times more likely to come to a full stop when they scanned more (23 % versus 5 % when they scanned less) compared to drivers with MCI, who were only twice as likely to stop (14 % versus 6 % when they scanned less). Drivers were more likely to fully stop on two-lane roadways (1.5 %), during night (2.0 %), and at intersections with opposing vehicles (10.4 %).
Cognitive dysfunction; Intersection; Mild cognitive impairment; Naturalistic driving study data; Older driver; Traffic safety