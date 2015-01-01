Abstract

There is a growing consensus that e-bikes hold potential as an inclusive mobility option for all, including people with disabilities and older adults. However, the e-bike platform lacks discussion as a viable option for people with different abilities. This study aimed to fill this knowledge gap, and in doing so, help realize the potential of e-bikes for all users. We reviewed the literature to understand people's e-bike perceptions and any concerns and barriers that may be delaying the adoption of e-bikes among marginalized populations in the United States. The findings suggested that disabilities and advanced age negatively affected the way people perceive e-bikes. Conversely, positive perceptions were shaped by various factors including e-bike experience, personal cycling history, and openness to innovative technology. Significant concerns about e-bikes included safety, security, social stigma imposed on electric assistance, and loss of disability benefits. Along with these concerns, lack of knowledge, misperceptions, limited access, high purchase costs, and inadequate infrastructure were identified as major deterrents to adopting e-bikes. The findings also highlighted the need for programs, policies, and education to promote the acceptance of e-bikes as mobility aids. Further research should prioritize people with disabilities and older adults who lack e-bike experience and explore the perceptions of key stakeholders whose perspectives directly influence the wider adoption of e-bikes, including transportation planners, health professionals, families, and caregivers.

