Abstract

Urban traffic and travel have long been a global concern, impacting the functionality and sustainable development of cities. This study utilized an extended Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) model to investigate the factors influencing urban residents' intentions for low-carbon travel. The findings indicated that attitude, subjective norm, and perceived behavioral control positively contribute to low-carbon travel intentions, with attitude emerging as the most influential determinant. Additionally, travel habits positively influence attitudes and intentions towards low-carbon travel. The effects of perceived value on low-carbon travel attitude and intention vary across different types. This study highlighted the Importance of travel habits and perceived values as determinants of attitudes and intentions toward low-carbon travel and applied the TPB to provide a theoretical framework for analyzing and explaining the transformative process of individuals' intentions for low-carbon travel.

