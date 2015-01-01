Abstract

This study proposes a method for evaluating losses sustained from motorcycle crashes in Thailand, utilizing the willingness to pay (WTP) approach. Value of statistical injury and Value of statistical life were used to identify the value. Structural equation modeling (SEM) using TBP as a framework found that behavioral intention, attitudes, and perceived behavioral control influence motorcycle drivers' WTP in Thailand. The WTP for reducing fatalities from motorcycle crashes is US$4.41 to 4.98, and the WTP to mitigate injury risks is US$23.49 to 24.53. Additionally, the study calculates the value of statistical life (VOSL) to be in the range of US$0.055 to 0.062 million and the value of statistical injury (VOSI) to be between US$0.188 to 0.194 million. This study can be used to inform budget allocation and policy formulation to reduce the risks of motorcycle road crashes.

