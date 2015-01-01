Abstract

The trend of increasingly multi-modal urban transportation has accelerated with the advent of low-power vehicles such as electric-assist bicycles, scooters, and skateboards. Despite increased attention, little is known about the actual usage of these vehicles, such as their mode shares in off-street and cycling facilities. The objectives of this study are to: (1) catalog all motorized and non-motorized vehicles in use on cycling facilities in metropolitan Vancouver, Canada; (2) create a taxonomy of the vehicles using visually identifiable features; and (3) determine volumes and mode shares for each vehicle type. We develop and validate a field data collection method using pneumatic tubes synchronized with video cameras, and collect classified volume data at 12 strategically selected locations over four seasons. A total of 25,282 vehicles are classified from more than 450 h of video data, categorized into 27 types using 10 features, such as number of wheels, number of axles, and existence of a battery/motor. Conventional (non-shared) bicycles are still the dominant vehicle in use, with a mode share of 90%. Although a variety of motorized personal mobility devices are present in cycling facilities, their mode shares are still extremely small. Electric bicycles are the most common motorized vehicle, with a mean mode share of 4% (ranging from 0% to 20% by location-date). The proposed taxonomy enables consistent empirical data collection to evaluate mode share trends and patterns, and to study the impacts of regulatory changes, incentive programs, and new infrastructure.

Language: en