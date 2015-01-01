|
Citation
|
Miti MM, Prema AJ, Raihan MA, Hossain M. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(11): 414-427.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Women are moving forward with males across all domains in today's modern world. However, women are yet to experience the same priority. Public transport (PT) is one of the many areas where they very often encounter challenges. When it comes to regularly using PT, women suffer the most. Even though it is mainly women who are at risk of harassment on PT, policymakers frequently ignore this fact in a male-dominated society. This study's primary goal is to identify the main factors contributing to women being harassed on PT from a female and male perspective. Additionally, the most vulnerable mode from the viewpoint of harassment and safety measures arising from harassment were examined. This study assessed 1,600 responses from a questionnaire survey with a balanced gender distribution.
Language: en