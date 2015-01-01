Abstract

This study analyzed New York Subway incident cases from 2019 to expand on the current understanding of subway train to human collisions. From the 263 incident cases available, 185 (70%) involved train to pedestrian contact. The fatality data were compared with published literature covering 1990 to 2007, showing reasonable agreement in age-, gender-, and borough distributions. The location of incidents was typically the station platform (84%). Four primary behaviors were exhibited by pedestrians before impact with the train. Jumping from the platform was the most common, followed by falling from the platform, walking along the tracks, and standing too close to the edge of the platform. A higher fatality rate was found for collisions that occurred at elevated stations (40%) compared with below-ground stations (27%). The two primary collision types were frontal- and side impact (on the train). The most common impact velocity was 40 to 48 km/h (25 to 30 mph). The most likely outcome of these interactions was a fatality (31%) with only 9% of subway-human interactions resulting in mild injuries. The data suggested that policies based on proactive countermeasures could reduce a significant portion of subway train-human collisions as the majority of preimpact activity occurred on the station platform. Further investigation into the difference in elevated and below-ground collisions may yield useful information, especially relating to the potential protection offered by the drainage trough. When simulating subway-human collisions for countermeasure design, equal consideration should be given to the three impact position types: standing, lying, and jumping.

Language: en