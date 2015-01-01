Abstract

Roadside barriers are used to shield fixed objects near the roadway and are designed to mitigate the severity of run-off-road crashes near those fixed objects. The zone of intrusion (ZOI) defines the potential location of a vehicle component above and beyond the top face of the barrier during an impact, and therefore indicates if there is a potential that a fixed object located behind a barrier could interact with the vehicle during redirection. Previous ZOI envelope guidelines were based on older vehicle models and test results. Further review was required to update the guidelines for contemporary vehicles and impact conditions in accordance with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH). A literature review of full-scale crash tests and computer simulations were used to identify the ZOI envelope shapes for MASH test levels 2-5. Simulations were calibrated using test data and were used to investigate gaps in the full-scale test data. Conservative guidelines were developed from the combined simulation and test data, and recommended ZOI envelope shapes were developed that conservatively bounded the ZOI results.



RESULTS were presented for potential revision of ZOI envelope guidelines in the AASHTO Roadside Design Guide. Future recommendations to improve ZOI measurements in test data and simulation modeling were also presented.

