Abstract

This article presents the MOBIS dataset and underlying survey methods used in its collection. The MOBIS study was a nation-wide randomised controlled trial (RCT) of transport pricing in Switzerland, utilising a combination of postal recruitment, online surveys, and GPS tracking. 21,571 persons completed the first online survey, and 3680 persons completed 8 weeks of GPS tracking. Many continued tracking for over a year after the study was completed. In the field experiment, participants participated through the use of a GPS tracking app, Catch-my-Day, which logged their daily travel on different transport modes and imputed the trip segments and modes. The experiment lasted 8 weeks, bookended by two online surveys. After the first 4-week control phase, participants were split into two different treatment groups and a continued control group. An analysis of the survey participation shows that the technology is capable of supporting such an experiment on both Android and iOS, the two main mobile platforms. Significant differences in the engagement and attrition were observed between iOS and Android participants over the 8-week period. Finally, the attrition rate did not vary between treatment groups. This paper also reports on the wealth of data that are being made available for further research, which includes over 3 million trip stages and activities, labelled with transport mode and purpose respectively.

