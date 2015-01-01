Abstract

Recent developments indicate that emerging technologies like connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) and mobility-on-demand services and their possible integrations can revolutionize travel behavior. Recent research studies also establish the importance of peer inputs and media advertisements in expediting the adoption of such emerging technologies. This study quantifies individuals' ranking preference towards multiple CAV-based travel modalities (owned, ride-hailing, carpooled, and public transport) based on psychological constructs-capturing the perceptions of the CAV-related information received from their peers and advertisements-using a statewide survey and hybrid choice model.



RESULTS indicate individuals' increased concern towards their social status and barriers associated with CAVs when adopting a CAV-based travel mode. Also, individuals prioritize peer input over media advertisements and CAV-based ride-hailing services over other modalities. This study's findings and inferred implications will offer policymakers and public agencies valuable information to measure end-users ' inclinations to rank and adopt CAV-based travel modalities.

