Sharma I, Mishra S. Transportation (Amst) 2023; 50(6): 2139-2192.
Recent developments indicate that emerging technologies like connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) and mobility-on-demand services and their possible integrations can revolutionize travel behavior. Recent research studies also establish the importance of peer inputs and media advertisements in expediting the adoption of such emerging technologies. This study quantifies individuals' ranking preference towards multiple CAV-based travel modalities (owned, ride-hailing, carpooled, and public transport) based on psychological constructs-capturing the perceptions of the CAV-related information received from their peers and advertisements-using a statewide survey and hybrid choice model.
Connected and autonomous vehicles; Hybrid choice model; Media advertisements; Peer-inputs; Rank-ordered logit; Shared mobility