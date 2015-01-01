Abstract

Freight transportation is a significant source of emissions and public health (PH) externalities. This study estimates PH cost intensities of PM2.5 (and precursors) from freight transportation in California for stratified freight movements using the California Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey, the Emission Factor model, and the Human Exposure Model Estimating Air pollution Social Impact Using Regression model. These data are combined to perform clustering, multiple linear regression (MLR), and stratified cost and spatial analyses. The clustering analysis identifies six groups of vehicle type and operational characteristics, with the mean cost per vehicle ranging from 57.6 (for short-haul, gasoline-fueled trucks) to $2,066 (for long-haul traveling mostly in California). The MLR finds that vehicle age, typical trip distances, fuel types, home-base location, and gross vehicle weight significantly impact a vehicle's PH costs. These findings can inform targeted planning, such as prioritizing vehicle technology incentives and other mitigation efforts related to freight externalities.

