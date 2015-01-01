SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhou J, Li Z, Dong S, Sun J, Zhang Y. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2023; 122: e103891.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trd.2023.103891

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Electric bicycles (also named e-bikes or e-scooters) are considered as a key component of the replacement of low-carbon transportation. To gain knowledge of current situation and anticipated shifts in the field of e-bikes timely and comprehensively, firstly, 2,101 articles related to e-bikes from the WoS-Core-based repository are extracted. Then, mapping knowledge domain tools are performed to conduct bibliometric analysis of selected articles. The results show that energy models and charging system, behaviour and safety, environmental and health, usage and influencing are the major concerns through three development process, namely primary development-based, stable development-based, and rapid development-based stage. Finally, research gaps, future studies and discussion on the concerns of e-bikes are presented.


Language: en

Keywords

Bibliometric analysis; e-bike; Interventions; Mapping knowledge domain (MKD); Visualization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print