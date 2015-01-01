Abstract

Electric bicycles (also named e-bikes or e-scooters) are considered as a key component of the replacement of low-carbon transportation. To gain knowledge of current situation and anticipated shifts in the field of e-bikes timely and comprehensively, firstly, 2,101 articles related to e-bikes from the WoS-Core-based repository are extracted. Then, mapping knowledge domain tools are performed to conduct bibliometric analysis of selected articles. The results show that energy models and charging system, behaviour and safety, environmental and health, usage and influencing are the major concerns through three development process, namely primary development-based, stable development-based, and rapid development-based stage. Finally, research gaps, future studies and discussion on the concerns of e-bikes are presented.

