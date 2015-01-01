SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ki D, Chen Z. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2023; 122: e103888.

Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.trd.2023.103888

Numerous studies have explored the equity of walkability; however, most research has mainly focused on macro-level features of built environments, such as accessibility, neglecting the crucial role played by micro-level features, including street greenery and sidewalks. To bridge this research gap, this study presents a comprehensive examination of walkability inequity in Los Angeles, from both macro and micro perspectives. We investigate the spatial distribution of various minority groups in relation to walkability indices at both macro- and micro-levels. The assessment of micro-level features incorporates the utilization of Google Street View and computer vision algorithms. Our findings reveal significant variations in the distribution and degree of inequity based on the definition of walkability. While macro-level features in minority neighborhoods may promote walking, subpar micro-level features impede walking activity, indicating that disadvantaged neighborhoods may be less conducive to walking than macro-level indices suggest.


Equity; Google street view; Micro-level environmental features; Place pulse; Semantic segmentation; Walkability index

