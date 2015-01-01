SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang T, Niu C, Nair DJ, Dixit V, Waller ST. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2023; 122: e103892.

10.1016/j.trd.2023.103892

It is broadly accepted that transportation planning models must evolve to consider equity and fairness in their role of supporting the design of society's future mobility, as a lack of equity or fairness can directly impact residents' social wellbeing. However, social equity is seldom considered in resilience-related improvement that is crucial for transport networks to protect against recurring natural and man-made disasters. In addition, there is no single universally accepted definition for equity/fairness which, as a result, significantly complicates quantification. Therefore, this research identifies multiple frameworks for the quantification of model-amenable metrics so that each of the identified potential approaches can be further examined and trade-offs considered.

RESULTS suggest that differences in inequity reduction are observed among different equity mechanisms for a given level of investment. In addition, the results demonstrate that a pure focus on the most vulnerable populations is not necessarily to promote equitable development.


Computable general equilibrium model; Equity; Transport resilience optimization

