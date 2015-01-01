|
Citation
Zhang T, Niu C, Nair DJ, Dixit V, Waller ST. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2023; 122: e103892.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
It is broadly accepted that transportation planning models must evolve to consider equity and fairness in their role of supporting the design of society's future mobility, as a lack of equity or fairness can directly impact residents' social wellbeing. However, social equity is seldom considered in resilience-related improvement that is crucial for transport networks to protect against recurring natural and man-made disasters. In addition, there is no single universally accepted definition for equity/fairness which, as a result, significantly complicates quantification. Therefore, this research identifies multiple frameworks for the quantification of model-amenable metrics so that each of the identified potential approaches can be further examined and trade-offs considered.
Language: en
Keywords
Computable general equilibrium model; Equity; Transport resilience optimization