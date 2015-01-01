Abstract

This study examines the extent to which practitioners in three European cities address or prioritise equity in cycling planning practice and if this criterion is considered compared to competing planning priorities. Through focus groups, interviews, and surveys, participants leveraged debate on crucial issues encompassing European cycling plans, including overarching planning goals, strategic roadmaps, decision-making process and the pathways towards an equity-oriented agenda. This research revealed that equity is not directly addressed or prioritised in cycling planning practice. On the contrary, there is a tendency towards the horizontal perspective, which expects an equal distribution of investments, resources, and service levels among all social groups, regardless of individual needs and constraints. Moreover, participants claimed that the lack of social acceptance, political commitment, and the dominant car-oriented mindset negatively impact such a planning paradigm change in favour of active modes of transport, jeopardising the normalisation of cycling in cities.

