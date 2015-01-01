SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Qiao Y, Wang Y, Jin N, Zhang S, Giustozzi F, Ma T. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2023; 123: e103919.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trd.2023.103919

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study establishes a standard risk assessment method to quantify flood risks to urban road users based on rainfall scenario simulations, considering the occurrence probability of different magnitudes of rainfalls and economic consequences. An Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) is conducted to develop a risk assessment index system, determining the relative severity of different hazardous events. This study adopts the Storm Water Management Model (SWMM) to estimate road user delay and associated costs under simulated rainfall scenarios by the Synthetic Storm Pattern Generator (SSPG). A case study showed that flash flooding incurs over 2.89 million United States dollars/km risks to road users in 20 years. Retrofitting the impervious catchments with permeable pavements was found to reduce risks by 77 % and the drainage pipe diameter affects flood duration most. The proposed method can be used to evaluate flash flood risks to users for any road and to develop efficient risk treatment measures.


Language: en

Keywords

Analytic Hierarchy Process; Flash flooding; Pavement retrofit; Risk assessment; Storm Water Management Model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print