Abstract

Extreme rainstorms pose significant challenges to urban road network operations. This paper aims to propose a comprehensive framework to assess the resilience of urban road networks against rainstorm waterlogging disasters. We employ a scenario simulation method to analyze the impact of rainstorm waterlogging disasters on the road network and establish a resilience assessment framework based on both structural and functional performance. Within this framework, five distinct strategies are implemented to enhance road network resilience. The framework is applied to a case study of the downtown area of Xi'an, China. The results highlight the substantial impact of rainstorm intensity on urban road network resilience and suggest that analyzing critical road segments from the perspectives of importance and connectivity can significantly improve road network resilience. Notably, the arrangement of critical roads is pivotal in enhancing road network resilience. This research provides a theoretical reference for road network assessment and disaster reduction decision-making.

Language: en